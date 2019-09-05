A New Jersey judge granted a temporary injunction in a Realogy-filed lawsuit against a former executive who attempted to flee to Compass, allegedly in violation of his restrictive covenant agreement (RCA). The judge ruled that Compass was complicit in accepting proprietary information and created a ‘dummy’ position to hire him.
Former Realogy exec temporarily barred from Compass' alleged 'dummy' job
A New Jersey judge says Compass was complicit in accepting proprietary information and created a 'dummy job' to recruit Urvin Pandya
