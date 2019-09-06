The Trump administration Thursday released a long-awaited plan to overhaul the way the U.S. government helps homeowners. Separate guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the United States Department of the Treasury include major reforms to the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and an end of government conservatorship for mortgage-backed securities giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Trump admin proposes massive overhaul of FHA, Freddie and Fannie
New guidance from HUD and U.S. Treasury would end the conservatorship of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, while reforming the Federal Housing Administration
Comments