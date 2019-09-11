California is set to remake the so-called “gig-economy,” passing legislation Tuesday evening that would codify the “ABC” test, set forth to determine whether a worker is an employee or can be classified as an independent contractor. But fears that the legislation could upend the real estate industry appear unfounded for now with an exemption written into the law.
California gig economy bill passes senate with real estate exemption
The new bill, which would codify the landmark Dynamex ruling establishing a test to determine worker status, allows real estate agents to be exempt
Comments