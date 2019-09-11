Apple revealed what the iPhone 11 will look like on Tuesday — along with longer-lasting batteries and a sharper camera, the new model has plenty of features that could be useful to agents.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max might be upgraded versions of what’s already on the market, rather than a major revamp, but agents who use their phones to film marketing videos and score leads might find them compelling.

The simplest version starts at $699 ($50 less than the newest version last year), and all three will all be available for pre-order on Sept. 13 and in stores on Sept. 20.

Here are some of the new iPhone model’s best features:

Dual-lens camera

The updated camera is arguably the coolest feature of the new iPhones. The iPhone will come with a new wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lens while the Pro and Max version will also have a third telephoto lens for even more zoom power.

All three phones come with expanded portrait and night mode options — all features could be helpful when you’re shooting photos and videos of homes to market yourself.

Better battery life

When on the go, a dying battery is any agent’s worst nightmare. The iPhone 11 comes with one hour of additional battery time while the Pro and Max versions will give owners four and five hours, respectively.

Unlike in the past, those who buy the latest version will also get a 18W wall adapter and USB-C to lightning cable in the box with their purchase.

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6, the latest and fastest system of internet transmissions that is in the process of being implemented across the country, will be available on the new generation of phones.

Slo-motion selfies

Apple is trying to make the word “slo-fies” (videos taken in slow-motion) happen. We doubt it will, but this feature could be helpful for anyone who takes livestreams or talks in front of a camera during home tours.

Better glass

Who hasn’t dropped an iPhone on the pavement while running from showing to showing? Apple vows that its front and back glass is the strongest ever and will protect against accidental drops.

5th-generation Apple Watch

Along with the new iPhones, Apple also released a new generation of the its watch products — an accessory favored by agents trying to keep up with emails and news when the phone is out of reach.

A fifth-generation Apple Watch will start at $399 and come with a new face, a compass and a display that, unlike older models, always stays lit without draining battery.

The new iPhone certainly comes with more bells and whistles, and it looks more sleek (there’s a midnight green color option!) than older versions. Cool, but not necessarily a reason to run to your nearest Apple Store and shell out the big bucks if you already have an older version.

