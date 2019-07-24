Although I agree with fellow Inman regular contributor Teresa Boardman’s overall premise that technology hasn’t changed the day-to-day fundamentals of the real estate transaction, there is no question that advances in technology have changed many aspects of the real estate transaction — from the perspective of both the real estate professional and the consumer.
How technology changed the real estate game
Emerging technologies applied in industries such as ours reflect a new generation of entrepreneurs' ambitions. Ignore these trends at your own risk
