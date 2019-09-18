California governor signs gig economy bill into law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB5 into law on Wednesday, ending a nearly one-year long process to address the state’s long-standing issue with workers being misclassified as independent contractors.

“Assembly Bill 5 is landmark legislation for workers and our economy. It will help end worker misclassification — workers being classified as ‘independent contractors’ rather than employees,” Governor Newsom said in a signing statement. “A next step is creating pathways for more workers to firm a union, collectively bargain to earn more, and have a stronger voice at work, all while preserving flexibility and innovation.”

AB5 codifies the California Supreme Court’s ruling in Dynamex Operations West vs Superior Court of Los Angeles. In the class action suit, two delivery drivers claimed Dynamex unlawfully classified them as independent contractors although the company considered drivers as employees in the past.

Dynamex argued a “new contractual agreement” allowed them to begin classifying drivers as contractors, but the court ruled in the drivers’ favor, saying companies could no longer reclassify workers at their discretion.

Now, companies must use a state-mandated ABC “test” to classify a worker as an independent contractor. A worker is considered an independent contractor if they pass each of the three standards:

(A) that the worker is free from the control and direction of the hiring entity in connection with the performance of the work, both under the contract for the performance of the work and in fact;

(B) that the worker performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business;

(C) that the worker is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, or business of the same nature as the work performed.

The passage of AB5 has immediate implications for companies such as Lyft and Uber that classify their drivers as independent contractors. Now, these workers can become full-fledged employees entitled to set wages and benefits.

“We will continue to advocate for a compromise agreement,” Uber Chief Legal Officer Tony West said on a press call last week as the bill moved through California’s senate and assembly.

“At the same time, we need to make sure we are exploring all options and all alternatives to put forward a framework that works for the 21st-century economy and we believe we have a framework that does that.”

On the other hand, the AB5 has little impact on real estate agents’ status as independent contractors. The bill provides exemptions for real estate agents, licensed insurance agents, securities brokers or investment advisers, commercial fisherman and cosmetology workers.

This group of workers must follow the economic realities test in where “the most significant factor to be considered is whether the person to whom service is rendered (the employer or principal) has control or the right to control the worker both as to the work done and the manner and means in which it is performed.”

Although AB5 provides exemptions for real estate, real estate coach and former broker Bernice Ross says California brokerages would be smart to review the “ABC test” and zero in on the second requirement.

“Having watched these and other developments unfold over the past few years, I worry that these developments may force California brokerages to treat agents as employees rather than independent contractors,” said Ross in a previous article.

“The biggest issue for real estate is the second test, which essentially says that if you’re a real estate agent who works for a broker whose primary business is selling real estate, you must be an employee.”

Ross suggests a number of steps for agents and brokers to take, including obtaining a broker’s license, being hired on an hourly rate basis to handle tasks (for agents making under $45,000), having agents sign a individual arbitration clause and having an employment attorney review your contracts.

“California has always been a bellwether for other states,” she concluded. “The real question will be to what extent large brokerage models can weather this storm, and if not, how that plays out across their businesses elsewhere in the country.”

Email Marian McPherson