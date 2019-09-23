Expectations vs. reality — don't set yourself up for failure

You will save everyone's time if you establish realistic expectations and follow through with your plans
by
Today 1:06 A.M.

It’s a daily challenge that we wrestle with in almost every aspect of our lives: We often have much higher expectations than what is achievable. By setting our expectations so high, we’re setting ourselves up for inevitable disappointments and “failure.” What if we established realistic expectations right from the beginning?

Article image credited to Jan Tinneberg on Unsplash