'Ri-dam-diculous': Compass' Harlem ad prompts blowback

Other followers directed their comments toward Compass, adding that the company should have known better while noting CEO Robert Reffkin’s biracial background.

“What’s crazy is that the founder, Robert Reffkin, is black and studied at Columbia, so he’s well aware of the fraught relationship between gentrifiers and longtime Harlem residents,” wrote user SB Cordova. “The fact that his company is putting this type of messaging/advertisement up is frustrating.”

Another user Raina Lynn said she understood Cordova’s sentiments, but that Compass couldn’t be fully blamed because they “brand acquire” teams. However, she agreed “their marketing team should have more thoughtful production of messaging and imagery, especially in historical neighborhoods.”

The Couzens are part of 19-agent Harlem Properties team, founded and lead by broker John McGuinness who has been working in the neighborhood for a decade. The brother duo is from Manhattan and in various Instagram posts have shared their connection to Harlem, which is located on the northside of the borough.

“In high school, we also played city-wide basketball league at the court next to it,” the Couzens wrote as a caption to an Aug. 22 post about a Keith Haring mural in Harlem. “So this mural is etched in our minds from those battles, and really every true New Yorker’s mind who passes it.”

In a statement to Inman, the Couzens reiterated their connection to Harlem, saying they simply wanted to showcase the neighborhood they’ve come to love. But the duo “cares for the feelings” of their community and pledges to do better.

“As native New Yorkers, Harlem residents, Realtors who are part of a Compass team based in Harlem, and above all else sensitive people who care for the feelings of our community and those in it, we certainly did not mean to offend anyone by our recent advertising,” they said.

“Our goal is always to showcase all of the vibrant neighborhoods of our great city, and we adhere to the highest ethical standards in those pursuits. We will use this experience, and the insights gained by the opinions shared, to work better for all.”

A Compass spokesperson echoed the Couzens’ sentiments, while explaining the company is taking steps to make sure similar ads aren’t produced in the future.

“Inclusion and diversity are at the center of our mission at Compass,” the spokesperson said. “This ad is not consistent with our company values and we, in partnership with Dominic and Gerald, are removing the ad.”

“We are listening to the communities we are a part of and will continue to help our agents better serve them,” they concluded.

