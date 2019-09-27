One of Seattle’s up-and-coming luxury condominiums is a tech geek’s paradise, offering a state-of-the-art gaming room, high-tech coworking spaces and tech-infused fitness, lobby and common spaces.

A mere block away from Amazon’s original headquarters, Seattle House’s developers hope to attract the city’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) professionals to the 600-unit, two-building complex.

“Seattle House will be all about community and infusing smart urban design into one of the most exciting, forward-thinking areas of downtown Seattle,” Concord Pacific Senior Vice President of Development Peter Webb said in a press release.

“This project is rooted in thoughtful, fluid living,” he added. “Everything from the exceptionally curated and well-planned amenities focused on maximizing time and efficiency to building offerings that inspire creativity and innovation.”

The developers have yet to release the final floor plans, but the complex will include 300 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments alongside 300 executive condominiums geared toward residents who plan to live at Seattle House long term.

Seattle House includes the standard luxury condominium amenities, including a fitness center, outdoor terraces for entertaining, and a wellness area with pools, saunas, and steam rooms.

However, the crown jewels of Seattle House are a number of tech-focused features that include 8,000 square-feet of co-working space complete with private meeting rooms, lecture areas and soundproof private working pods. It also will feature a game room with individual gaming stations and a tournament-style center stage screen.

Lastly, there’s a gear room for the engineers where they can tinker with professional sports gear, such as snowboards, ski-boards, and bicycles.

“Seattle House has been created as a robust and flexible platform for urban living with a vision to the future and a focused lens on what’s quintessentially Seattle,” read a manifesto on the condo’s homepage.

The complex has yet to be constructed, and unit prices will be released this fall.

