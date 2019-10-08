The U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest Monday in the Moehrl class action buyer broker commission lawsuit. The statement mirrors one filed last week in the class-action lawsuit filed by Joshua Sitzer and other plaintiffs, and indicates a wider probe into buyer’s broker commissions.
DOJ files statement of interest in larger buyer broker lawsuit
The statement mirrors the one the agency filed last week in a similar lawsuit, indicating a wider probe into buyer's broker commissions
