Inman Success Stories: MoxiWorks

It’s not an overstatement to say that MoxiWorks plays well with others.

As a complete broker platform, they pride themselves on being able to securely and elegantly partner with other tools — including competitors.

“Let’s face it,” said Marc Chouaniere, MoxiWorks VP of Marketing. “This is a complex environment that brokers are working in. You’ve got all your base technology, such as your operating system, and then your payment processing, and all of your customer data integrations. Now you layer on a CRM and a CMA, and website integration, and then add in the complexity of the MLS world… our goal is simple. We want to make it easier.”

And so MoxiWorks does just that, with an open platform on the MoxiCloud that acts like a train station, connecting all the tools a brokerage needs.

To get their brand’s message and value proposition in front of the right audience, Chouaniere and Marketing Manager Tiana Baur use a data-driven, omni-channel approach. And an integral part of their go-to-market strategy is Inman.

“The data we have clearly shows that advertising with Inman is a better return on investment than your competitors,” Chouaniere said. “We’ve moved away from some [Inman] competitors because the data was black and white. There is very little that is left to gut.”

Chouaniere attributes much of the success of their digital campaigns to the strength of Inman editorial and reporting.

“So much of Inman is speed to market,” he explained. “It’s very rare that I see somebody get a major story ahead of [Inman]. And we want to be associated with that timeliness and immediacy of the information that flows within the ecosystem. And I think the breath of your writers is a step above what I typically see from the competition.”

MoxiWorks has leveraged sponsored content on Inman.com to help tell their brand story, positioning the company as a trusted advisor for brokers. And Chouaniere believes that organic editorial stories amplify the paid content and vice versa. “We need both of those to round out the depth of our brand.”

For Baur, the success of the MoxiWorks digital campaigns is driven by the power of the partnership.

“Inman is incredibly valuable when it comes to campaign optimization,” she said. “For example, we doubled our benchmark for the last dedicated broker email we sent. [Inman doesn’t] let our creative get stagnant. It’s always performing better, and the digital team gives us the insight we need in order to make sure that we’re getting the most out of our spend.”

Looking to 2020, Chouaniere is particularly excited. “This is going to be a breakout year for us,” he shared. “We have a lot of things in the works that are super exciting, and that will really elevate MoxiWorks, our product, and our brand to a much higher level. We’re looking at a new depth of partnerships and conversations. I feel really good about where we’ve come from and what we’re doing currently. I couldn’t be more optimistic than I am today, right now.”

Contact our partnership team to learn more about developing a digital strategy for your brand to reach the right audience at the right time.