When Branden Williams started out in real estate he had no money, a single suit, and no experience. But today, Williams and his wife Rayni work in the highly exclusive Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills. At Inman Luxury Connect Thursday the power couple explained that one of the keys to their success was consistently investing in their own business.
Succeeding in luxury means consistently investing in yourself
Rayni and Branden Williams started small, but grew successful real estate careers by continually investing part of their commissions into growing more business
