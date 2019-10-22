To draw attention to a recently-listed $49.5 million Los Angeles property, its listing agents held a giant party and lit up the home in neon during Luxury Connect.

In an event organized for Inman’s Luxury Connect in Beverly Hills earlier this month, Ben Bacal and Enzo Fiore of Revel Real Estate decked out a Holmby Hills house in large-scale neon art installations from light artist Olivia Steele. The estate, which sits on 1.54 acres a few doors from the Playboy Mansion, is built in the Neoclassical style. A glass atrium and curving staircases greet all who enter while a series of balustrades, terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows can be seen outside.

On the night of the event, the agents set up 17 neon art installations — including a 16-foot-long fire art display spelling out the phrase “I Wish You Were Here” and a birdcage with the word “Paradise” lit up from the inside in neon green. Both the inside and the outside of the house were also lit up in neon pink, purple and green.

The party was sponsored by Side brokerage and Rila, a new real estate app.

Over 600 guests showed up, among them industry veterans such as Jade Mills, Tomer Friedman, Sally Forster Jones and Rob Habibi. Chef Shane from Soho House served an al-fresco buffet; the gift bags came from French candle company Diptyque.

The house was big enough for a 600-person party, to say the least. It boasts 15,000 square feet, four bedrooms and a swimming pool, tennis court and guesthouse.

It’s owned by a trust controlled by real estate investor Saeed Farkhondehpour, who has owned the lot for more than 20 years but tore the old house down to build the current one five years ago.

