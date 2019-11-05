Keller Williams and Compass go head-to-head on tech

The most important industry discussions are happening at Inman Connect. Don’t miss your chance to debate, define and discuss the future of real estate at the next Connect in New York, January 28-31. With hundreds of speakers, engaging sessions and not-to-miss networking events, Connect provides unlimited opportunities for agents and brokers to cultivate and grow their business.



Keller Williams Realty President Josh Team said during an Inman Connect panel earlier this summer, that his brokerage is investing $1 billion into technology before directing a jab at Compass CEO Robert Reffkin: “Not buying marketshare.”

During a discussion entitled “The Inman Interview: Can Your Technology Compete?” Reffkin touted purportedly unrivaled engineering talent and Compass’ vision of building a first-of-its-kind property search platform. Team countered that Keller Williams is already delivering top-shelf technology to its agents.

The two executives never directly disparaged each other’s firms. But they traded some thinly-veiled barbs.

Watch the full interview above and read the full story here.

Kick off the new year with the top producers, brokers and industry leaders who are shaping the future of real estate at Inman Connect New York, January 28-31 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.