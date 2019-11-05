Opendoor, the direct-to-consumer homebuying and selling startup, is expanding its trade-up program with the addition of two new partners. Now homeowners can sell their homes and more seamlessly move into a newly built home from Century Communities or Gehan Homes, in addition to previous partners.
Opendoor adds new builders to its 'trade up' program
