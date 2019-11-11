Build a business platform to make an impact

Running a good business means being a good neighbor. And as knowledgeable professionals who work in their local communities and help families find their ideal homes, real estate agents are in a prime position to give back and make a positive impact.

“We meet so many people from so many walks of life,” says Natalie Vandenborn, agent with Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty in Bend, Oregon. “We’ve also got the ability to reach out to all the people we know and have them help. We’ve got a really big community around us that we can really do something good with.”

For her and fellow agent Laura Blossey, that allows them to not only support New Story, a nonprofit that helps create housing for the homeless, but it lets them build their support directly into their business. “With every closing that we do, we donate either fifty or a hundred dollars on behalf of our clients as a closing gift,” explains Vandenborn. They simply enter the amount in the closing statement as part of the process, and then let their clients know that a contribution has been made in their name.

“I always say, ‘If you want to feel better about yourself, help someone else’,” says Blossey. “There’s no better reward than creating a difference in someone else’s life.”

