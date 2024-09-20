Carolwood’s managing broker Nick Segal, alongside agents Shaun Alan-Lee and Jane Dorian, recently founded the white-glove service team, which operates in markets in Southern California and New York City.

A trio of high-performers at Carolwood Estates has launched a new white-glove service team called The Advisory, the team announced last Friday.

Founded by Carolwood’s managing broker Nick Segal and agents Shaun Alan-Lee and Jane Dorian, the team collectively represents more than six decades of industry experience that its members channel into their white-glove service model.

“Before one can say they are of service, one needs to fully embrace its consciousness, in both mindset and in action towards that selfless action of service,” Segal said in a statement.

“Each member of The Advisory understands and is fully committed to this service consciousness because we know it works for both our clients and our team. Our clients consistently experience a greater peace of mind and a quiet confidence that all of their needs and concerns are being met with professional and strategic acumen forged by years of experience and positive results. And from that client satisfaction, with each successful closed transaction, so too are our needs met thereafter.”

Segal brings a wealth of experience to the team, having started in the industry more than 30 years ago and led two different brokerages over the course of his career. During that time, he has closed more than $1.3 billion in sales volume. He has served as chair and presiding officer for the Professional Standards and Ethics Committee for the Greater Los Angeles Board of Realtors for 15 years, and in 2013 was awarded the board’s William May Garland Award, which recognizes civic leadership.

Meanwhile, Alan-Lee and Dorian each have about a decade of experience under their belts working at reputable brands like Compass and Pacific Union International (which was acquired by Compass in 2018). Alan-Lee is also serving as the team’s CEO.

The team’s service area spans Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, New York and Newport Beach.

“Collaborating to create The Advisory with Nick Segal and Jane Dorian is not just a strategic move; it’s a pledge to deliver unparalleled excellence,” Alan-Lee said in a statement. “This partnership unites exceptional talent and a shared vision to revolutionize client experiences. We’re not simply combining forces; we’re establishing a new standard for elite real estate service. Together, we’re poised to positively impact the market and deliver phenomenal results for our clientele.”

Added Dorian, “There are no two other people that I respect more than Nick and Shaun. We are so aligned when it comes to core values and work ethic. It’s truly a partnership made in heaven.”

One of the team’s unique value propositions includes “The Black Book Reserve,” a white-glove concierge service that gives clients access to a variety of solutions, from connecting with reputable house managers to relocation services to hired security and more.

