WATCH: Delivering 7-star service in a 3-star industry

Guess how much money Jay O’Brien, the co-owner and managing partner at Re/Max Prestige, spends every year on marketing.

$0.00.

Yes, you read right. Rather than pouring funds into marketing campaigns to attract skeptical buyers, O’Brien invests in products and experiences that make the entire real estate transaction enjoyable for his clients.

From delivering packing boxes and tape to wining and dining his clients post-transaction, O’Brien has literally thought of everything.

“We shouldn’t be commended for doing our jobs and meeting the minimum expectation — that’s easy,” he said on stage at Inman Connect New York. “Instead, we need to go so far above and beyond in ways that the competition is not doing it, and ways that the technology is not doing it.”

Watch the video above to learn what he does to sustain his 100-percent referral business.

