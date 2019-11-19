Dig in to the latest social media tools and tactics at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31, where over 4,000 industry professionals gather to forge new relationships, share tactical takeaways and discover the latest technology to boost their bottom line. With hundreds of speakers, engaging sessions and can’t-miss networking events, Connect provides unlimited opportunities for agents and brokers to cultivate and grow their business.

Video and Facebook Live are by far the most powerful things you can do on Facebook. People are spending five times longer with video on Facebook than any other type of content on the social media behemoth, said Katie Lance, CEO and owner of Katie Lance Consulting, onstage at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

But a lot of us get caught up on how we look or how we sound, and we don’t do video. Simply put, you’re going to look and sound the way you look and sound — so do video.

Video should answer the question: What is it like to work with you? No one has the experience and expertise that you do. It’s your job to convey that via video — with or without sound.

“When it comes to video, most of us never turn the sound on. Eighty percent of us never turn the sound on,” Lance said. Facebook is an excellent place to host video with subtitles.

Find out how to leverage all of the tools and apps that work well with Facebook and Instagram by watching the presentation above.

Kick off the new year with the top producers, brokers and industry leaders who are shaping the future of real estate at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.