In a press release issued last week, digital advertising company Adwerx announced that it has partnered with DocuSign to buoy users’ advertising campaigns.

The partnership entails the automatic distribution of Adwerx’s seller advertising reports to clients’ entered into a DocuSign Room for Real Estate, the company’s deal management module.

The intent of the integration is to ensure sellers are made aware of where their home is being marketed and the results of the campaign. Reports have traditionally been sent by the agent or the individual running the campaign on the agent’s behalf.

The Adwerx tool also gives sellers the ability to share their home’s ad on personal social media channels without having to enter an admin dashboard or understand how to run a digital ad campaign.

Partnerships and integrations among common real estate technology vendors are on the rise as part of a collective industry effort to bolster adoption and ensure users fully leverage their technology stack.

Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx, said the partnership is about making it as easy as possible for its agent clients to serve buyers and sellers.

“Our process was already easy, but this integration means there is one less step for agents to share data and deliver value to their clients,” he said.

Adwerx users won’t have to manually enter seller data to deliver the reports. It will happen as their names are entered into DocuSign “room.”

DocuSign is one of the industry’s most widespread deal management tools; the partnership will no doubt help Adwerx reach new customers.

It is now customary for customer relationship management (CRM) solutions to partner with lead providers, such as realtor.com or Facebook, or for back-office systems to pair with transaction tools, such as dotloop or again DocuSign.

Integrations are also becoming part of the software decision process for brokerages who have long-term technology commitments favored by top producers or high-volume teams.

This trend is aided in part because of the expansion of redundant features among solutions that one time focused on supporting a single aspect of the real estate business, such as CRMs now offering lead generation or an open house registration tool offering drip campaigns.

The integration is now live, according to the press release, and is available to real estate agents using Adwerx’s Automated Listing Advertising Program at no cost.

