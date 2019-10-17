Kleard and Adwerx partner to target unrepresented buyers

Kleard, a solution for ensuring the identity of prospective buyers at showings and open houses, has partnered with digital advertising company Adwerx to target unrepresented homeshoppers with online campaigns.

Adwerx was one of the first companies to introduce online advertising and retargeting technology to the real estate industry, allowing agents to launch listing-awareness and brand-building advertisements across some of the internet’s most trafficked websites.

Retargeting is what allows a brand’s ads to “follow” users around the web.

Consumers who register for an open house via a Kleard interface and indicate that they are not represented will be entered into the listing agent’s “sphere of influence” database within Adwerx.

This feature requires only an email address to become part of an agent’s online ad audience.

In a press release on the relationship, Adwerx CEO Jed Carlson said it overlaps clearly with his company’s goal of finding more ways to help small businesses advertise online.

“This integration with Kleard is yet another step to making marketing solutions that are usually only available to large companies more widely accessible,” he said.

Agents will need to create accounts for both services to take advantage of the feature.

The value of open houses remain an issue of debate within the industry, and the hassle of follow-up and database entry of guests is often a reason cited by those who aren’t fans of the time-honored sales tactic.

Partnerships like this can render that argument moot, enabling agents to quickly repurpose the open house into an effective online ad campaign.

From an advertising psychology perspective, buyers seeing a recently visited home, and its agent, advertised on a common website could be enticed by the prospect of the home’s apparent popularity.

Such a technologically connected marketing effort should impress sellers, as well.

“Hosting open houses with Kleard allows agents to become much more productive and efficient, and the integration with Adwerx will give them further opportunity to grow their business,” said Jonathan Martis, CEO of Kleard, in the release.

Both Kleard and Adwerx were NAR REach companies, meaning they were selected as part of the organization’s technology acceleration program. Kleard was selected in 2019, Adwerx in 2017.

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.