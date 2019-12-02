Is going virtual virtually holding you back?

What makes a runner in a race strive to run harder and faster? Peer pressure, that’s what.

Without the other runners, there is little for a single sprinter to achieve except perhaps a personal best time. It takes other competitors running shoulder-to-shoulder to rev up the blood pressure and spark that drive in an individual in order to bring out their very best.

This isn’t only true of athletics; it can also be a lesson in the importance of collaboration and support in achieving your greatest success in real estate.

One of the enticing aspects of a career in real estate is the ability to control your schedule and workplace. If you manage your time and don’t let it manage you, the benefit of being a REALTOR® can provide incredible balance for you when it comes to having a flexible schedule. Some business models appeal to the independent-minded agent whereby they can operate their business virtually. In some cases, they rarely if ever are required to report to an office or interact with their colleagues in person.

There are two significant caveats to working this way; one, only a small percentage of people can self-motivate and work independently with true discipline, and two, the other runners in the race — that is to say, your fellow agents — help to get the most and best out of you.

Solitary confinement is a punishment for prisoners because it removes them from social interaction, which in turn inflicts emotional distress on their psyche. Some agents consider themselves to be “lone wolves” and believe they will do better on their own, but the lone wolf theory is a myth. Wolves ultimately operate in alpha-driven packs to survive and thrive. If that is the case, it is reasonable to believe that we desire interaction with others in order to have the best chance at success.

There is a lot of value in live and in-person teamwork, where the best learning takes place. In an article for Forbes, author Alan Kohll, states, “Quality work relationships help build a strong company culture that emphasizes respect, loyalty, and trust. Social connection provides a sense of cohesion in the office, which is essential for cultivating creativity, teamwork, and collaboration.”

If human beings benefit from social interaction, it stands to reason that being in the office and around your peers can produce rub-off value such as learning how another agent negotiates a deal or diffuses a tense situation with a client. There are also the benefits of spontaneous networking opportunities which can provide leads to grow your business.

“Independent” doesn’t have to mean lonely or alone. In fact, one of the benefits of being a REALTOR® is that we are business operators, responsible for our own success or failure. If this is the case, wouldn’t you want to avail yourself of every opportunity to learn from others, so you have your best chance at success?

Before you decide to go it alone, first determine the type of person you are. Although the idea of working alone can sound attractive at first, perhaps it makes more sense to belong to a community office experience whereby everyone learns together, and you can be the best version of you with the support you need. Bump shoulders with the other runners in the race. Be part of the team. Schedule your day to be the most productive and live your best life personally and professionally.