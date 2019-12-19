Did you know that 12 states maintain their own do-not-call lists? In addition, many municipalities around the country have enacted do-no-solicit door-knocking rules. Violation of these rules can result in thousands of dollars in fines and even jail time. To make sure you’re not unknowingly putting yourself at risk, watch this video.
3 ways you might be breaking the law unknowingly
by Luis Leiva |
Today 2:20 A.M.
