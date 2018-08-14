How to cold call the right way in real estate

It’s a skill that can be learned and perfected — when in doubt, focus on the value you are adding for yourself, your business and your future clients with each call
by
Today 2:30 A.M.

Cold calling is a scary prospect for a lot of people, even for good salespeople who spend a lot of time on the phone. The reason for this is simple: Talking to unsuspecting strangers on the phone sucks. Here’s how to overcome fear and successfully cold call.

