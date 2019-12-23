After more than two years of not paying any rent on their upscale Manhattan apartment, model Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard got paid to vacate the property for an undisclosed amount.

Over the last two years, Ratajkowski and her movie producer husband have not paid $160,000 in rent on their NoHo apartment by using a New York state loft law designed to help low-income artists. After repeatedly failing to fork over the rent on their $4,900-a-month apartment, the couple reportedly received an undisclosed sum of money from the building owner, Roger Investments, to finally vacate the property, the New York Post reported.

The landlord, Antoni Ghosh, rents out a floor of the 49 Bleecker building for $23,000 and sublets five of the six units to tenants. He reportedly had to pay the couple’s share out-of-pocket after filing the lawsuit for $250,000 in damages. The couple had started renting the apartment from Ghosh for $4,200 in 2013. The rent later increased to $4,900 and the couple stopped paying after their lease expired in 2017.

Earlier this year, Ratajkowski defended McClard, whom neighbors also said blasted music late into the night, by telling her 1.5 million Twitter followers that he was “fighting the good fight against a real estate conglomerate that bought the building he lives in for 40 million.” Roger Investments, rather than Ghosh, owns the building.

…him a year ago. I’m proud he’s fighting the good fight against a real estate conglomerate that bought the building he lives in for 40 million and has continued to spread misinformation on its tenants in order to profit. NYC has changed so much and it’s a shame that people… — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 25, 2019

According to online reports, Bear-McClard is worth $12 million while Ratajkowski is worth $6 million through working with brands such as DKNY and Paco Rabanne. The couple also purchased a $2 million home in Los Angeles earlier this year, according to reports.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

