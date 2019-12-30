Famous sports power couple Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have bought a flashy Malibu villa for $28 million in cash.
The couple bought the estate in an off-market transaction in November but, as first reported by Variety, moved in earlier this month. Investment mogul J. Blair Frank, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos and singer Robbie Williams and his wife all previously owned the home. Janet Jackson also leased it briefly from Frank and used it as a backdrop to give her first televised interview following her brother Michael Jackson’s death.
Sports fans have been following the relationship between Rodgers and Patrick closely. As the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers is widely considered to be one of the strongest players in the NFL. As the only woman to ever win the IndyCar series, now-retired Patrick was one of the world’s most celebrated and most widely endorsed race car drivers.
The home was built in 1981 in the Mediterranean Palazzo style. The main property stands at three stories while a gated motor court connects it to a guest house and a garage. A large patio and swimming pool overlook the Malibu waves while the main property also comes with a subterranean games room, a professional kitchen, a master suite with a spa-style bathroom and an ocean view deck.
The property has switched hands multiple times over the past few years – Williams and Field bought it from Sarandos for $20.25 million in July 2018 and sold it to Rodgers and Patrick for $28 million just a year later.
Both Rodgers and Patrick own property in other parts of the country so time will tell whether they end up making this Malibu estate their permanent home.
