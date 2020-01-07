Although everyone is focused on the future, this season’s design must-have is a relic from the 1970s. According to a design trends report by realtor.com, burl wood is a simple way to add spark to any space in the home.

Burl wood is sourced from large, round deformities on trees that are suffering from a viral, fungal or insect infestation. Although the deformity is unsightly from the outside, it creates a one-of-a-kind grain pattern that can be used to make stunning tables, chairs, mirror and bed frames, and for the buyer who has the budget, large-scale built-in wall units.

The most common burls come from maple, walnut, redwood, oak or cherry, so homeowners have the ability to mix and match various shades of burl wood to create a warm, inviting and truly unique kitchen, living room or bedroom.

Burl wood pieces aren’t cheap — they can be as expensive as $2,000 — but Architectural Digest called them an “investment piece” that’s worth the high price tag. However, homeowners should know their investment can go to waste if they’re not dedicated to the upkeep.

It’s important to keep burl wood out of direct sunlight and away from heated vents to prevent premature drying. For cleaning, owners can wipe the wood with a simple mixture of gentle dish soap and water followed by a few drops of linseed oil for added shine, explained an article published by home renovation advice platform HomeSteady.

“Burl wood furniture has a natural, warm, organic texture that is truly beautiful,” Popix Designs owner Lizzie Green told realtor.com. “It looks and feels luxe, and has this level of sophistication and elegance, yet it can still feel edgy if you pair it with the right furnishings.”

Here are a few options for every price point:

Crate and Barrel Niche Burl Wood Console Table, $399 Perigold Safavieh Couture End Table, $600 Wisteria Burl Wood Mirror, $423 Williams Sonoma Burl Wood Coffee Table, $1,556 Monticello Scalloped Burl Wood Serving Tray, $79 Kerouac Burl Wood Desk, $1,199 Chairish Vintage Burl Wood Bed Frame, $9,950 Jonathan Adler Burl Wood Coffee Table, $1,950 Aqua Virgo Burl Wood Dining Table, $699 Society6 Burl Wood Wall Clock, $31.99

Create your own success story at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31, where over 4,000 industry professionals gather to forge new relationships, share tactical takeaways and discover the latest technology to boost their bottom line.

Click here to learn more…

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.

Email Marian McPherson