The flamboyant interior of Dr. Phil’s Los Angeles mansion has made him a target on social media.

The Beverly Crest home, which the famed talk show host listed this week for $5.75 million, is stuffed full of quirky furniture and oddball items.

A giant staircase made up of wooden vines connects the two floors while the interior is replete with bear and rabbit figurines, a hanging purple egg chair, black-and-white checkered rotunda, wet bar with antler-like stools and a dining room wall covered with guns. The interior walls are decorated in dark purple and gray hues while the cabinets are illuminated with bright neon lights.

Billy Dolan of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

The home’s eye-catching interior immediately began making the rounds on social media and made Dr. Phil, whose real name is Phil McGraw, a target on Twitter. McGraw, who has a degree in psychology but is not licensed to practice as a real doctor, is best known for his TV show Dr. Phil.

The Dr. Phil show, which centers around McGraw performing “on-air therapy” for everyone from feuding family members and fighting couples to teenagers with self-esteem issues, has been running uninterrupted since 2002. In 2018, CBS announced that it would be renewing its plan to host McGraw’s show until 2023.

“Dr. Phil’s house looks like it needs a Xanax and intense psychiatric counseling,” Twitter user @meralee727 wrote. Others have called it a “real-life house of horrors,” an “Instagram hypebeast mecca,” and “what would happen if you asked a seventh-grade bully to sketch his ‘dream bachelor pad.'”

Dr. Phil’s house looks like NRA lobbyists dropped a bunch of acid then designed a Cheesecake Factory. https://t.co/2O17GfOIqy — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 3, 2020

We already knew Dr. Phil is a messy bitch who lives for drama, but folks I was so distracted by the staircase of snakes that I didn't even process the wall of rifles https://t.co/q8PJFUJWZt — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) January 3, 2020

dr phil 100% murders people for sport https://t.co/mSmumxtkwv — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) January 2, 2020

But eccentric interior design aside, the 6,170-square-foot, five-bedroom home is an opulent space — with yellow walls and a clay roof, the outside is far more subdued while also boasting a swimming pool and ample deck space. McGraw bought the home in 2007. His son Jordan is currently living in it, according to the Los Angeles Times.

