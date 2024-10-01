After a decade leading the trade group’s legal team — including through sexual harassment scandals and numerous anti-trust commission lawsuits — Johnson is leaving.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Katie Johnson, the head of the National Association of Realtors’ legal team, is departing from the 1.5-million-member trade group after nearly two decades, NAR told Inman Tuesday.

After Inman inquired regarding a rumor that Johnson had just been fired, an NAR spokesperson told Inman minutes later that was “not correct.”

“Katie Johnson is stepping down as Chief Legal Officer and Chief Member Experience Officer after 17 years of dedicated service to NAR,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Having joined NAR in 2007, Katie has spent the bulk of her career committed to fulfilling NAR’s mission to make homeownership a reality for all Americans. We are grateful for her service.

“As we make this transition, our priority is ensuring business continuity and remaining laser focused on shepherding NAR through this time of significant industry change.”

Inman has asked why Johnson is stepping down, when she is stepping down and who will replace her. We will update this story if and when responses are received.

In 2014, Katie Raynolds Johnson, then the group’s associate counsel, became NAR’s general counsel and the successor to NAR’s longtime legal champion Laurie Janik after Janik’s retirement. Johnson led the association’s legal department through years of turmoil, particularly in the last five years when multiple antitrust lawsuits and sexual harassment scandals rocked the organization.

Johnson’s exit comes just over a month after NAR named Nykia Wright its first female CEO.

Developing…

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter