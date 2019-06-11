Ryan O'Hara, former Move Inc. CEO, tapped to lead Shutterfly

Less than a week after Move Inc., the News Corp. subsidiary that operates realtor.com announced CEO Ryan O’Hara was resigning as CEO, it appears the former real estate executive has a new job. O’Hara was announced Monday as the new CEO and president of Shutterfly, an image publishing platform.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Shutterfly’s mission to help capture, preserve and share life’s important memories,” O’Hara said in a statement. “With a unique consumer value proposition and strong brand identity across both Lifetouch and Shutterfly, combined with world-class manufacturing capabilities and technological innovation, I’m thrilled to join this team and help drive the next chapter of growth.”

O’Hara served as the CEO of Move Inc. and was in charge of its portal brand realtor.com since 2014.

The move to bring O’Hara in to lead the company as the top executive came on the same day that Apollo Global Management announced it’s buying Shutterfly for $1.74 billion.

In the wake of O’Hara’s departure, Tracey Fellows, the current president of global digital real estate at News Corp. will serve as the acting CEO of Move Inc. while the search for a new CEO is underway.

Email Patrick Kearns

How do you stay ahead in a changing market? Inman Connect Las Vegas — featuring 250+ experts from across the industry sharing insight and tactics to navigate threat and seize opportunity in tomorrow’s real estate market. Join more than 4,000 top producers, brokers and industry leaders to network and discover what’s next, July 23-26 at the Aria Resort. Hurry! Tickets are going fast, register today!

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.