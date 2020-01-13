The Property Brothers and Instagram design experts insist it’s the key to an inviting home.

When it comes to home staging and design, we often get caught up in details — finding the right flowers to fill a vase or worrying where to leave a batch of freshly-baked cookies.

But as mentioned on a recent “Property Brothers: Forever Home” episode, many overlook the first area guests notice when they enter a home: the entryway. Indeed, the open space near the front door should be inviting while also being emblematic of the rest of the home.

“This is the first impression and now, from the second people walk into your home, it feels so inviting,” Jonathan Scott says to homeowner parents Sean and Tanya on the show.

According to Realtor.com, homeowners are increasingly paying attention to entryways and posting photos of their design choices on Instagram. Vintage looks, such as long renaissance mirrors or farmhouse-chic elements, are some of the most popular entryway design trends on Instagram this week.

Depending on the home’s style, you can also use the entryway’s windows to play up the general atmosphere of the space. If it’s a vacation property with views of the beach, bring in some nautical accents. If it’s a suburban property, give it a homey feel with warm colors and stylish wall quotes.

While some homeowners prefer artsy and modern, the trend currently taking over Instagram leans toward vintage and cozy. Decorating options could include winter plants, bookcases, artfully arranged pillows, and small coffee tables with a few knickknacks and photos.

