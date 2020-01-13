The Property Brothers and Instagram design experts insist it’s the key to an inviting home.
When it comes to home staging and design, we often get caught up in details — finding the right flowers to fill a vase or worrying where to leave a batch of freshly-baked cookies.
But as mentioned on a recent “Property Brothers: Forever Home” episode, many overlook the first area guests notice when they enter a home: the entryway. Indeed, the open space near the front door should be inviting while also being emblematic of the rest of the home.
View this post on Instagram
We loved helping Tanya & Sean make the inside of their home reflect the strong curb appeal of the outside. Increased functionality and modern design were key for these high school sweethearts. Go Inside the Design from last night’s episode, link in bio! . . . #PropertyBrothers #ForeverHome #HomeDesign #KitchenDesign #DesignInspiration
“This is the first impression and now, from the second people walk into your home, it feels so inviting,” Jonathan Scott says to homeowner parents Sean and Tanya on the show.
According to Realtor.com, homeowners are increasingly paying attention to entryways and posting photos of their design choices on Instagram. Vintage looks, such as long renaissance mirrors or farmhouse-chic elements, are some of the most popular entryway design trends on Instagram this week.
View this post on Instagram
Hey Friends! Happy Sunday! 🤗 Here she is! The mirror that I will always have a story to tell about! If you’ve been following along in stories then you know exactly what I’m talking about! I traveled 4 hours one way (Yes, you read that right!) to pick up this mirror from a sweet friend that went out of her way to get this for me! ❤️ Was the trip worth it? Absolutely! Not only did I find the perfect piece to finish this space, but I also got to meet one of YOU! The love and support of this community amazes more and more everyday! I have one heck of a tribe here and for that I am forever grateful! ❤️ . . #farmhousedecor #farmhouse #farmhousestyle #neutralfarmhouse #farmhousefanatics #farmhouseinspired #wooddoors #foyerdecor #foyerdesign #entryway #entrywaydecor #bhghome #bhgstylemaker #betterhomesandgardens #mybhg #mybhghome #southernlivingmag #mycountryhome #mycountryliving #cottagesandbungalows #hobbylobbyfarmhouse #fixerupperinspired #fixerupperfanatic #thefarmhousemovement #thatsgoodhousekeeping #homesofinsta #farmhouseliving #myafh
Depending on the home’s style, you can also use the entryway’s windows to play up the general atmosphere of the space. If it’s a vacation property with views of the beach, bring in some nautical accents. If it’s a suburban property, give it a homey feel with warm colors and stylish wall quotes.
View this post on Instagram
Post Christmas blues have me dreaming of our next visit to the beach house. I really miss this place!!! . Pillows available in Etsy Shop. See link in profile. . #beachlife #beachhouse #beachhousestyle #coastal #coastalliving #coastaldecor #cottagestyle #cottage #cottagesandbungalows #cottagefarmhouse #coastalfarmhouse #entryway #entrywaydecor #entrywaybench
While some homeowners prefer artsy and modern, the trend currently taking over Instagram leans toward vintage and cozy. Decorating options could include winter plants, bookcases, artfully arranged pillows, and small coffee tables with a few knickknacks and photos.
View this post on Instagram
~Wednesday~ . Today my youngest boys finally went back to school and I’m not gonna lie…it is so nice to have the house to myself again!😁 I’m still trying to get used to my house without all the trees and lights up! In one way it feels so much cleaner, but then in another way, it seems so empty that I feel like I need more stuff!🤣 . If you’ve missed my stories or post yesterday, don’t forget to take advantage of my code for 10 free meals from hellofresh! Link is in my bio and I added it to my highlights!😊 . To shop my home, follow me on LIKEtoKNOW.it, Amazon, and ShopYourLikes! You can find them all in my bio! 🙌🏻 . . . #farmhousedecor #entrywaydecor #myfarmhousefanaticlife #mywelcominghome #farmhousefeelsgood #homedecorblogger #homesweethome #myseasonalnest #myhumblehaven #myhumbleabode #mycozyretreat #mycozyhome #mycozystyle #mysouthernhome #hgtvmagazine #hgtv #betterhomesandgardens #mybhghome #farmhouseinspired #iheartmakinghouseahome #housebeautifulhome #houseandhome #howwefarmhouse #iny1820l #iny1820s1 #farmhousefeatures #wednesdayinspiration #interiordesignmagazine #thefarmhousemovement #thedesigntwinsgathering
