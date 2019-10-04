As the leaves start their yearly metamorphosis into hues of yellow, red and orange, it often inspires homeowners to make a change of their own, starting with furniture and decor. This fall, designers are embracing soft color palettes, plaid, and botanical-inspired prints for a look you’ll want to keep all year.

Here are five of the season’s hottest trends:

Soft Color Palettes

Although eye-catching jewel tones took center stage last year, designers are opting for soft warm-toned hues including blush, dusty pink and bronze — perfect for adding a subtle punch of color to an otherwise neutral room.

“Warm colors and feminine tones for on the walls and dashes of soft pinks to break up expanses of taupe or neutrals will instantly update a tired room,” designer Katharine Pooley told Elle Design.

This trend goes hand-in-hand with Romance, one of Sherwin-Williams’ 2020 distinguished colors. A soft red with peachy undertones, Romance can be used in any room that needs a little warmth according to Sherwin-Williams senior color designer Ashley Banbury.

“Romance really speaks to our desire for calm balance in our lives but in a sophisticated way,” Banbury told the New York Post. “It brings in a beautiful warmth to a space with a dose of optimism.”

“Don’t be afraid to have fun with this shade,” she added. “It is a great backdrop to jewel tones and gold accents that are being brought in with accessories and artwork.”

Mad for Plaid

Plaid is a fall home decor staple that offers a plenty of versatility, thanks to plenty of color combinations and styles. Homeowners can stick to a classic Tartan, but black-and-white plaids are gaining popularity. To add some warmth, home design expert Susana Simonpietri suggests choosing prints with hints of bronze, blush or peach.

“I’m looking forward to fall and seeing some of our installs come together,” Simonpietri told HGTV. “I’m particularly attracted to black-and-white plaid mixed with coral, red and brown accents.”

Black Furniture

If a house full of soft, warm tones is too much, carefully-placed pieces of black furniture will add the boldness you need. Home at John Lewis and Partners head of design Pip Prinsloo says the kitchen or dining room is the perfect place for black furniture and will make a striking statement during fall gatherings.

“The ‘Little Black Chair’ is predicted to be the style icon of the dining room and we have created five new statement designs, to suit all tastes,” Prinsloo told House Beautiful UK. “Keep the look warm with a cozy rug popped on the back of the chairs and some pinky/blush-toned tableware.”

Umbrella Lamps

As their name suggests, umbrella lamps have shades shaped like umbrellas. Homeowners can choose from rounded or more angular shapes, and metallic options add a touch of luxury.

“Umbrella lampshades are everywhere this season,” event stylist Abby Pendergrass told The Zoe Report. “Taking nods from Italian design you’ll see this shade style from pendants to floor lamps and everything in between!”

Botanical wallpapers and plants

2019 was the year of plants, with homeowners introducing popular plants such as the Pilea into their abodes. The plant love is extending into the fall with botanical wallpapers and more houseplant varieties being placed in the bedroom and kitchen.

“We have seen our [wallpaper] category grow year over year and believe it will only continue to go up given its increasing popularity in the home décor space,” Society 6 General Manager and Senior Vice President Andrea Stanford told Better Homes and Gardens.

Botanical prints have been the most popular choice for wallpapers, with one company even incorporating scents for a truly immersive, tropical experience.

“We’re seeing an increased demand for designs that are playful and immersive,” Flavor Paper founder and creative director Jon Sherman told the New York Post. ”We’ve taken our modus operandi to the next level by exploring new technology and special effects, such as scratch-and-sniff scents, Day-Glo and invisible inks, to create unconventional artwork that is transportive and flips the conversation script to something more cheerful.”

If scratching and sniffing wallpaper doesn’t sound like a fun pastime, then incorporating houseplants into your design is the way to go. Beyond adding color and texture to a space, houseplants can serve as natural air filters and stress relievers.

“Nature has a soothing effect on us, so we have an instinct to bring the outdoors in,” interior designer Justina Blakeney told Better Homes and Gardens. “Bringing colors, textures, and, of course, plants into a home is a great way to keep the flow between indoors and outdoors going, and it’s a great way to incorporate the good vibes the natural world has to offer.”

