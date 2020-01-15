Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, which serves the Boston area with over 500 agents, has acquired the local firm Dooley and Mason Realty Group.

Dooley and Mason, a small real estate firm founded in 2008 by agents Judy Mason and Lisa Dooley, had been serving more than two dozen towns and cities, including North Reading, Andover, Stoneham and Salem, in the area north of Boston. In its 11 years of operation, the firm closed nearly 500 transactions and over $200 million in sales volume.

“As the industry shifted, we realized we needed more to continue to deliver the quality service we were famous for,” Dooley said in a statement. “After a thorough search of our options, it became clear that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate was a perfect fit.”

Dooley and Mason will join Berkshire Hathaway’s Reading office and continue to operate independently as the Dooley and Mason Realtor Group. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate had previously been known as Century 21 Commonwealth. Then, in September 2018, they brokerage cut ties with Century 21 and rebranded under the Berkshire Hathaway name. At that time, it hoped to bring its sales volume to more than $3 billion.

“Judy and Lisa have done a phenomenal job of building their brand on the North Shore,” George Patsio, founding partner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, added in the statement. “We are confident that the combination of The Dooley and Mason Realtor Group and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate will be a major force throughout the region.”

