Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week: NAR’s approval of a new fair housing action plan, unnecessary services agents can stop spending money on and a cannabis-themed open house.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Nicole and Byron were both on board with NAR’s new fair housing action plan called “ACT” (accountability, culture change, training). Both agreed that the association’s plans to launch a new public service announcement campaign that reaffirms NAR’s commitment to fair housing, new fair housing training for agents, and educational materials for clients about neighborhoods and schools were all great ideas to help the profession.

Also this week, Inman contributor Matthew Szalecki posited that agents should no longer shell out cash for custom-branded closing gifts, coaching, referral leads and leverage. Byron had a tough time understanding where Szalecki was coming from, but Nicole, on the other hand, though he was on point.

Marketeer of the week

This week’s marketeer of the week goes to: Ben Quibrera of Rodeo Realty for hosting a cannabis-themed open house at his $3.495 million listing in Sherman Oaks, a suburb of Los Angeles.

Although Nicole expressed some concern about safety risks that might be involved for uninformed open house guests, she and Byron ultimately thought the CBD cream massages and CBD oil cocktails would be worth it.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below or shoot us an email.