Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they discuss a survey about real estate as the investment of the decade, wonder whether the guns are real and loaded in Dr. Phil’s house and pick apart Ryan Serhant’s buyer’s agent incentive.

This week on The Real Word, Byron and Nicole discuss the best investment of the decade, Dr. Phil’s house for sale, and Ryan’s Serhant’s shocking offer to agents.

Racket 1: Stocks or real estate?

This MarketWatch article gives a prediction on the single best investment for the next decade:

Racket 2:Dr. Phil’s ‘Beetlejuice’ house

Dr. Phil has a house for sale in LA, and the interior is causing a lot of commotion on social media.

Marketer of the week

Ryan Serhant offered up $50,000 to buyer agents. Is this unethical, or is he doing his job? What should we send Ryan Serhant for being the Marketeer of the Week?

