If you love or enjoy exploring big cities, New York City is, as the Schuyler Sisters sing in the Broadway megahit Hamilton, “the greatest city in the world.”

You have every right to dispute that, but where else do you find a city where 800 languages are spoken, or where the annual arts budget is larger than what the National Endowment for the Arts dispenses to the entire country, or where you can see a three-time Oscar nominee on stage? Or where, you can have the most interesting dining experiences on a budget? In short, it’s an ever growing and metamorphizing metropolis, with new spaces rising and old spaces being transformed.

Here’s what you can easily access during Inman Connect January 27th-Janury 31st from the Marriot Marquis.

Lincoln Center

The NYC Ballet is always a good idea and All Balanchine is in full swing during Inman Connect.

Transformation with Glenn Close and Ted Nash is at Jazz at Lincoln Center, while La Traviata is at The Metropolitan Opera.

Dizzy’s Club above Columbus Circle at 60th Street has late night sessions at 11:15 pm for you night owls that want a taste of jazz.

Café Fiorello is the classic (and arguably) best choice for a pre-concert meal with The Smith and PJ Clarkes nearby if you just want a delicious burger or steak.

Fifth Avenue

What do New Yorkers do when they want a cocktail with spectacular views, but its cold outside?

They imbibe in an Igloo! Visit The Peninsula Hotel’s Salon de Ning for rooftop cocktails in a chalet inspired dome: Your own personal NYC snow globe starring you!

Specialty cocktails and seasonal dishes are available. L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue is a favorite lunch time spot along with Le Chalet for cocktails. The Parisian cuisine and Philippe Starck design made this an instant NYC classic.

And speaking of classics, The Polo Bar is my all-time favorite restaurant. Reservations are a must, but worth the effort when you can enjoy a corned beef sandwich with swiss or a classic burger in the equally clubby and classic setting.

The far west side of Manhattan has been transformed with a $25 billion development rising over the old rail yard developed by billionaire developer Stephen Ross and Related Companies. This 28 acre spectacle is a city unto itself with high end shopping, restaurants, art galleries, office space and apartments which all connect to the urban park, the High Line.

The most Instagramable spot, The Vessel, is a climbable Thomas Heatherwick sculpture that sits in front of a seven story, 720,000 foot mall housing Neiman Marcus, Dior, Chanel, Cartier and Dallas luxury clothier Forty Five Ten.

There are a plethora of fancy places to dine, including Mercado Little Spain, Estiatorio Milos, Momofuku Kawi and The Tak Room. Continue along the Highline to see the new developments lining this elevated public park all the way down to The Whitney and The Standard Grill.

The French bistro Pastis is back and a perfect place for people watching and plotting out the galleries to check out that are under the Highline on the way back to Hudson Yards: Richard Serra’s Reserve Curve is at the art gallery Gagosian on West 21st Street and the eponymous art gallery David Zwirner presents Noah Davis at 525 and 533 West 19th Street.

Long Island City



Just across the East River is Long Island City, one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in New York. The Condo Boom is still in full swing, offering spectacular views and amenities one subway or ferry stop from New York City.

The 12-acre Gantry State Park with unparalleled views of Manhattan, newly built Hunters Point Library, playgrounds, dog parks and restaurants galore, this city away from the city, is fast becoming a destination for a quieter experience.

Grab a cocktail, cappuccino or cherry crumb bar at Sweet Leaf Coffee, or better yet a designer hot chocolate from local favorite Helens Hot Chocolate at the Long Island City Landing Café as you wait for the Ferry.

It’s easily accessible by the East River Ferry at East 34th street and the East River — 1 stop to Long Island City Gantry State Park.

