Big news: billionaire, philanthropist, Chairman and CEO, will take center stage at Inman Connect New York.

Schwarzman joins an elite lineup of leaders speaking at Connect, including soccer legend Abby Wambach, Bravo star Ryan Serhant, Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider, eXp CEO and Founder Glenn Sanford, War Hero Kirstie Ennis, HomeServices of America Executive Chairman Ron Peltier, RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos, and Keller Williams President Josh Team.

Stephen Schwarzman started working in his father’s Philadelphia linen storage at age 10. From there, he followed his natural talents and entrepreneurial zeal to Wall Street, where, in the roaring 1980s, he co-founded Blackstone, which has grown to become one of the world’s leading investment firms.

Now Schwarzman, a billionaire and noted philanthropist in fields including education and the arts, is coming to the stage for the first time ever at Inman Connect New York. He’ll be sharing his incredible life story and insights from his new book, “What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence.”

“It’s as easy to do something big as it is to do something small,” Schwarzman says. “Both will consume your time and energy, so make sure your fantasy is worthy of your pursuit, with rewards commensurate to your effort.”

Schwarzman knows of what he speaks.

Don’t miss out on his priceless insights on success and wealth-building. All live, all at ICNY – part of the strongest lineup in the industry, and there’s still time to register.

Use code STEPHEN to save 10% off your ICNY ticket today!

Lean into 2020 with the strategies and network to thrive in the new year. Unleash your potential at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE





Are you ready for what the industry holds in 2020? Inman Connect New York is your key to unlocking opportunity in a changing market. At Connect you will gain insight into the future, discover new strategies and network with real estate’s best and brightest to accelerate your business. Create your 2020 success story at Inman Connect New York, January 28-31, 2019.

Agenda | Speakers | Past Connect Videos

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.