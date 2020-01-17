What’s emerging now in real estate is a consumer model, Inman Founder Brad Inman told the crowd at Inman Connect Las Vegas in 2019.

“An industry that used to manage the consumer will be managed by the consumer — and that’s good,” Brad Inman said. “It will be easier to see a house, understand its condition, easier to make an offer, and easier to close. And in the end, professional real estate professionals will finally get the respect you deserve … You may not be the captain of the boat any more, but no one will get on and off the boat without your help.”

Brad Inman’s impassioned manifesto kicked off the general session that featured the likes of: Rich Barton, Glenn Kelman, Eric Wu, Dolly Lenz, Patrick Stone, Ryan Gorman, Josh Team, Robert Reffkin and Glenn Sanford.

Are you ready for what the industry holds in 2020? Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31, 2020, is your chance to join real estate’s leaders and discover keys to unlocking opportunity in a changing market. At ICNY you will gain insight into the future, build strategies and network with real estate’s best and brightest.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Below, replay the biggest, most-buzzed about sessions from last summer’s Inman Connect Las Vegas:



Zillow’s Rich Barton talks to Brad Inman at ICLV

Rich Barton, Brad Inman



Redfin’s Glenn Kelman on Zillow, iBuyers and more

Glenn Kelman, Brad Inman



Brad Inman’s consumer manifesto

Brad Inman, Clelia Peters



How Opendoor and Zillow use agents in similar ways

Eric Wu, Brad Inman



A surge in first-time homebuyers is coming

Dolly Lenz, Patrick Stone, Clelia Peters



NRT CEO speaks to Compass’ recruitment

Ryan Gorman, Clelia Peters



Glenn Sanford on eXp Realty’s profit sharing model

Glenn Sanford, Clelia Peters

Meet the industry’s leaders, and join them as they debate, discuss and define the future of real estate at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

REGISTER HERE

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.