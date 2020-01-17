What’s emerging now in real estate is a consumer model, Inman Founder Brad Inman told the crowd at Inman Connect Las Vegas in 2019.
“An industry that used to manage the consumer will be managed by the consumer — and that’s good,” Brad Inman said. “It will be easier to see a house, understand its condition, easier to make an offer, and easier to close. And in the end, professional real estate professionals will finally get the respect you deserve … You may not be the captain of the boat any more, but no one will get on and off the boat without your help.”
Brad Inman’s impassioned manifesto kicked off the general session that featured the likes of: Rich Barton, Glenn Kelman, Eric Wu, Dolly Lenz, Patrick Stone, Ryan Gorman, Josh Team, Robert Reffkin and Glenn Sanford.
Are you ready for what the industry holds in 2020? Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31, 2020, is your chance to join real estate’s leaders and discover keys to unlocking opportunity in a changing market. At ICNY you will gain insight into the future, build strategies and network with real estate’s best and brightest.
Below, replay the biggest, most-buzzed about sessions from last summer’s Inman Connect Las Vegas:
Zillow’s Rich Barton talks to Brad Inman at ICLV
Rich Barton, Brad Inman
Redfin’s Glenn Kelman on Zillow, iBuyers and more
Glenn Kelman, Brad Inman
Brad Inman’s consumer manifesto
Brad Inman, Clelia Peters
How Opendoor and Zillow use agents in similar ways
Eric Wu, Brad Inman
A surge in first-time homebuyers is coming
Dolly Lenz, Patrick Stone, Clelia Peters
NRT CEO speaks to Compass’ recruitment
Ryan Gorman, Clelia Peters
Glenn Sanford on eXp Realty’s profit sharing model
Glenn Sanford, Clelia Peters
Meet the industry’s leaders, and join them as they debate, discuss and define the future of real estate at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.
Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.
Comments