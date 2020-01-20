The joint iBuyer is now available to residents of Birmingham, Alabama, and Jacksonville, Florida.

Offerpad and Keller Williams announced Monday they are bringing the companies’ joint iBuyer partnership to Birmingham, Alabama, and Jacksonville, Florida, the first new markets since the initial 10-market launch.

IN 2019, Offerpad took a more conservative approach to growth, by the company’s own admission, launching in just four new metro areas: Austin, Houston, Raleigh and San Antonio. It follows a different tact than Zillow Offers, one of the company’s top rivals, which added at least one market each month.

But the big growth move was the announced partnership with Keller Williams, one of the nation’s largest real estate holding companies. The partnership, announced in August 2019, allows Keller Williams agents to act as listing agents for various Offerpad-owned homes while shifting financial obligations onto Offerpad’s shoulders for the homes Keller Offers buys in a multitude of markets, effectively handing the iBuyer access to KW’s army of 160,000 agents.

“Our agents are excited and ready to meet the demands of consumers in Birmingham with our robust iBuyer offering, and this launch is the start of the next phase in our expansion,” Gayln Ziegler, Keller Offers’ chief operations officer, said in a statement.

When Keller Williams announced the partnership with Offerpad, the company also indicated that its 2019 focus would be the markets of Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh, San Antonio, Tampa and Tucson. Those are all markets that already had an Offerpad presence.

But the launch of Birmingham – which the companies already announced in November – and Jacksonville shows the companies are now growing together.

Jacksonville is Offerpad’s third market, after Orlando and Tampa, two of the company’s first markets in 2015.

“Jacksonville is a strong real estate market with a promising local economy,” Vaughn Stewart, Offerpad’s market director in Orlando and Jacksonville, said in a statement. “Offerpad intends to meet the demand and exceed the expectations of even more Florida home buyers and sellers who are looking for the best in customized real estate options.”

