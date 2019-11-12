New Offerpad feature lets buyers select custom home upgrades

As part of its new home-renovation program, Offerpad will allow buyers to customize their homes before moving in.

As part of the new program, prospective buyers will be able to search homes listed on Offerpad and select from a number of custom upgrades for a fee that varies depending on the type of installation. These include lighting options, floors and tiling, cabinetry and various other upgrades. According to Offerpad, the feature will allow buyers to customize their new home without having to begin renovating immediately after moving in.

The upgrades will take approximately 12 days to complete and will be added into the cost of the mortgage.

The iBuyer, which launched out of Arizona in 2015 and opened for business in 2017, currently operates in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Texas. The program will be available in Phoenix and Tucson homes by the end of this year. The company predicts it will be available for all homes listed on Offerpad by the end of 2021.

“In the time it takes for a seller to research, find and meet with a contractor, we’ve already completed the renovation job,” Cortney Read, Offerpad’s director of communications, said in a statement. “We’ve had more and more people come to us asking how they can take advantage of our resources and connections to customize their home, and so we are proud to soon deliver a fully rounded new feature for those wanting to skip another hassle of the moving process.”

