Geoff Lewis, a longtime leader at RE/MAX, recently returned to the industry with JP & Associates Realtors. Now the company is putting him in charge of the franchise division.

JP & Associates Realtors (JPAR) is making a leadership shuffle this week, bringing former RE/MAX President Geoff Lewis into a more day-to-day role as the CEO of the company’s growing franchise division.

Frank Gay, who was previously the CEO of the franchise division, will serve as the executive vice president of sales.

“As we grow and we expand, we are always tasked with finding the best talent, putting the best people in place,” JP Piccinini said in a statement. “The timing was just right because it was the beginning of the year and things were progressing.”

Piccinini called Gay, “a natural-born closer,” and the shift, which he said is not a demotion, was a move to get Gay away from operational responsibilities and into a day-to-day sales role.

“[Gay] was predominantly involved in the sales aspect of the organization anyway,” Piccinini said. “So from a daily routine, nothing changers for Frank.”

Piccinini explained another reason for the reorganization was to, “put the right people in place to focus on the best use of their skills.

For Lewis, it brings him back into a day-to-day role in the industry. He retired from RE/MAX in February 2018 and in July 2019, he joined JPAR’s parent company Vesuvius Holdings, LLC., as president. Piccinini explained that Lewis was not ready to retire.

“[Lewis] is very comfortable running a franchise organization, as he did at RE/MAX,” Piccinini said, explaining the new role will have him taking on more responsibilities.

Piccinini also explained that it says a lot about JPAR’s growth and the strength of the organization

“Obviously it says a lot about our organization as a whole that we’re able to attract talent like [Gay and Lewis],” Piccinini said.

Lewis, in a statement, said he’s excited to apply his franchising experience more directly with the team that’s in place.

“JPAR Franchising had a strong year in 2020 and achieved the status of fastest-growing 100% commission franchise,” Lewis said. “We have proven that our transaction fee model combined with great technology and a productivity standard is the model agents and brokers are looking for.”

“Our rapid growth requires more time and effort not just on franchise sales but on franchise servicing and support,” Lewis added. “This is where I believe my prior experience as President of RE/MAX Holdings will help to propel the superior JPAR model into one of the brightest future brands in our industry. I plan to work closely with Frank Gay and our sales team to build JPAR into a world-class company.“

Email Patrick Kearns