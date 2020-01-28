Marketing heavy hitters from eXp, Sotheby’s and RE/MAX took the stage to kick off Inman Connect New York on Tuesday and discuss the top marketing trends, visions and tips for agents.

Marketing heavy hitters from eXp, Sotheby’s and RE/MAX took the stage to kick off Inman Connect New York on Tuesday, in a panel called “Marketing Trends for the Roaring Twenties,” to discuss the top marketing trends, visions and tips for agents.

1. Video

It’s no surprise to anyone that video makes the list — again. But the truth remains that agents are still leery of putting their faces in front of the camera.

“Bad video is better than no video is all,” Abby Lee, SVP of marketing and communications with RE/MAX.

The key with video, or any marketing for that matter, is being consistent. So if you’re just trying to get into video, set reasonable, attainable goals, said A. Bradley Nelson, CMO with Sotheby’s International Realty. Do what you can, get consistent with it — and then scale.

Lee suggested some advice she got from someone at BombBomb at a RE/MAX event: If you’re new to video, just make a video to one person, thanking them for something, whether it be a client, a family member or a friend.

2. Personalization

Just like Amazon knows you might need to replenish your toilet paper and Hulu can tell you what you’re going to watch next, Nelson believes personalization will be a must. Consumers want that tailored marketing.

“It’s all about the right message at the right time to the right people,” Lee agreed. That means relevant and personalized content.

For example, Lee said, if you have a clients who find out they might need a new roof in two years during the inspection process, keep track of that, and in two years, reach out and send them relevant information for their needs.

3. Higher-level customer service

EXp CMO Mitch Robinson posited that the “cool” kids will start to shy away from social media and lean into actually talking to people they want to speak to. They’ll find another way to engage, so agents should at least be thinking about strategies that allow them to engage offline.

“The greatest value an agent has is what they offer as a person,” Robinson said. You want to stand out, and your differentiation is you, so how do you make that personal connection earlier in the sales funnel?

Think about the last time someone made you feel special, and then weave that into your business, Nelson said.

He noted a friend who has a Range Rover with a cooler in it. Whenever he takes clients out for a showing, he immediately offers them a cold bottle of water.

It’s about anticipating the clients’ needs and questions and answering them before they ask. If they asked for the bottle of water before it was offered, it wouldn’t be as special. It’s these little details that create a “perspective of delight,” Nelson said.

As for parting advice, the panel suggested finding a way to engage with someone new on a personal level and making a video today.

Email Dani Vanderboegh