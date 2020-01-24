Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they discuss the pros and cons of the National Association of Realtors’ new Clear Cooperation Policy, the rise of “co-living” and a Facebook group that helps agents share tips on using video to market properties.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, Byron and Nicole discuss the pros and cons of the National Association of Realtors’ new Clear Cooperation Policy, which will require listing brokers to submit a listing to the multiple listing service (MLS) within one business day of marketing a property to the public.

They also explore what Byron thinks is the limited appeal of co-living, a rising trend outlined by Michael H. Zaransky the founder and managing principal of MZ Capital Partners, in his piece in Inman this week.

“I never even want to have house guests, never mind communal living again,” Byron says, after having spent a couple of weeks in a condo in Florida with both his parents and Nicole’s parents. “This has been one of the most traumatic two weeks of my life, having these house guests in the condo!”

Nicole, for her part, thinks co-living is a great way for young people starting out in life to meet new people as they begin jobs in locations where they don’t necessarily want to go to but are there for a job.

Marketeer of the week

Byron and Nicole think everyone in the real estate industry should join the RE TV Facebook group, which focuses on real estate and video.

