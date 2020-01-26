For indie brokers set to attend Inman Connect New York, January 28-31 at the Marriott Marquis NYC, here’s your essential guide to navigate ICNY — the events, tracks and parties. Not yet registered? There’s still time to get your ticket and join thousands of brokers and real estate leaders at the premier event of the year. Tickets are limited, secure yours today — click here to register.

Tuesday: January 28, 2020 — Marriott Marquis, NYC

Marketing Track: 9A.M. – 12P.M.

Is your marketing plan in need of a reboot? Get ready to learn from the best marketers in the industry during a series of how-to presentations and discussions featuring the latest marketing platforms and strategies to increase your business and grow your personal brand. BROADWAY BALLROOM

Broker Connect: 2P.M. – 4:30P.M.

Gain an understanding of how you can best position your brokerage for success in an industry where the word “disruption” is heard every day and the only constant is change. In this half day series for Broker/Owners, we will dive into contemplative, issue-based topics to keep you ahead of the curve. WESTSIDE BALLROOM SALON 1&2

Cocktails @ Connect: 4:30P.M. – 6P.M.

Enjoy libations as we celebrate the kickoff of Inman Connect. Beverages are provided, just come ready for a good time! 6TH FLOOR LOBBY

C.A.R. WomanUP! Happy hour: 5:30P.M. – 7P.M.



The WomanUP! movement is taking the industry by storm. Join us as we lean-in to WomanUP! Mingle with executive leaders, hear how they made it to the top and find out what you can do to power your potential. LOBBY BAR, MARRIOTT MARQUIS

Wednesday: January 29, 2020 — Marriott Marquis, NYC

General Session: 8:30A.M. – 12P.M.

Change can put us off balance and turn us negative, but the future for real estate is promising. Tune-in for an exploration of the present and future of the industry with inspiring speakers and industry leaders set to take the stage. See the full lineup here. BROADWAY BALLROOM

Workshop: How to Deal with Aggressive Recruiting: 1:45P.M. – 2:30P.M.

In a competitive market, what should you be focusing on to draw in great talent and ensure agent loyalty? Discuss best practices in this interactive session. ASTOR BALLROOM

Indie Broker Track: 2P.M. – 4:30P.M.

The most successful independent brokers have identified ways to leverage their indie brand, magnetic culture and tech savviness to showcase their unique value proposition. Find out how they’re doing it during an afternoon of insightful sessions and networking. WESTSIDE BALLROOM SALON 1&2

Tech Connect: 2P.M. – 4:30P.M.



Get insights on the hottest new technologies that consumers and the industry need. Explore must-have tactics from the agents, brokers, product managers and real estate tech professionals in the know and get a sneak peek at the latest tech products that you need to run your business successfully. BROADWAY BALLROOM

Workshop: Platforms to Pay Attention To : 3:45P.M. – 4:30P.M.

What platforms should we be paying attention to and how do we approach NEW avenues for customers’ attention? We’ll discuss these questions and more in an engaging roundtable format. ASTOR BALLROOM

Cocktails at Connect: 4:30P.M. – 6P.M.

Enjoy a second night of fun and beverages! 5TH FLOOR LOBBY

Indie Broker Networking Event: 6P.M. – 8P.M.

After the sessions end, the fun continues at STITCH Bar & Lounge. Meet up with fellow indie brokers to enjoy drinks, snacks and music! This event is free with an Inman Connect General or All-Access pass. Please RSVP to the event here. Guest list will be strictly enforced.

Thursday: January 30, 2020 — Marriott Marquis, NYC

Meet The Leaders: 8A.M. – 8:45A.M.

Want to pick the brains of real estate’s industry leaders? Here’s your chance. Get one-on-one face time with 15 of the top leaders from this edition of Connect in an intimate round table setting. Ask them whatever you want and get guidance, advice and counsel. BROADWAY BALLROOM

General Session: 8:45A.M. – 12P.M.

The General Session continues for a second day with top-notch speakers. Join us as we dive into the future of the industry with inspiring speakers and influential leaders. See the full lineup here. BROADWAY BALLROOM

Workshop: Tips to Enhance Your Brand & Reputation: 1:45P.M. – 2:30P.M.

What differentiates you from the pack? Discuss best practices for your branding and PR efforts to make 2020 your best year yet. ASTOR BALLROOM

Workshop: Lead Gen & Lead Conversion Skills: 3:45P.M. – 4:30P.M.

What data sources can you use to ensure you are not just generating leads, but converting on them as well? We will cover best systems and conversion strategies, and what you can specifically do and say on multiple mediums to cultivate lasting relationships. ASTOR BALLROOM

Data Track: 2P.M. – 4:30P.M.

Data is changing the way real estate business is conducted. During this special afternoon breakout track, you’ll get the latest insights from Association and MLS leaders on how data is affecting everything from integration, to regulation, to mergers and acquisitions. WESTSIDE BALLROOM 1&2

Influencer Bash: 6P.M. – 9P.M.

At Connect New York, the action doesn’t stop after the last talk of the day. The networking (and fun!) continues as we celebrate the most influential leaders in the industry. Enjoy an open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, tarot card readings, custom poetry creations and more! MAGIC HOUR AT THE MOXY TIMES SQUARE

Influencer Bash is paid add-on event and requires a separate ticket which can be purchased here.

Friday: January 31, 2020 — Marriott Marquis, NYC

Capital Connect: 9A.M. – 11:30A.M.

It’s no secret that there’s been a flood of money coming into real estate technology—from software startups to new brokerages to iBuyers. Get the latest on the innovators and investors who are turning the real estate world upside down. Hear from venture capitalists, start-ups, private equity professionals, publicly traded tech firms, and other game-changers, all in one place. BROADWAY BALLROOM

Inman Town Hall: 11:30A.M. – 12P.M.

Share your experiences from Inman Connect New York, the good, the bad, and the wacky. We want to hear you! BROADWAY BALLROOM

