Want to see what happened to a property officially deemed the ugliest house in America

HomeVestors, a nationwide home-flipping franchisor more commonly known as the “We Buy Ugly Houses” brand, has revealed its 2019 winner of The Ugliest House of the Year award.

Home Bedroom Before Home Bedroom After Home Hallway Before Home Hallway After Home Kitchen Before Home Kitchen After Home Bathroom Before Home Bathroom After Home Main Room Before Home Main Room After

The home, a 2,000-square-foot, three-bedroom family property in Miami, Florida, that was completely gutted by a leaking roof, was selected as the house most in need of the brand’s makeover by voters across the country.

“The damage to this house started with a small roof leak that was never fixed and got worse, causing enough damage to render the home uninhabitable when we purchased it,” Rick Tobchi, the owner of RT Realty and the broker who led the renovation, said in a press statement. “To our surprise, when we took possession of the property, we found the new roofing materials stored in the garage!”

To reconstruct the property, HomeVestors reinstalled the electrical and gas systems, added partition walls and renovated the kitchen and the bathroom.

It also installed new plumbing and rebuilt the roof from scratch — along with repairing holes, mildew and water damage, the team also brought in new fixtures and decorations.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

Are you ready for what the industry holds in 2020? Inman Connect New York is your key to unlocking opportunity in a changing market. At Connect you will gain insight into the future, discover new strategies and network with real estate’s best and brightest to accelerate your business. Create your 2020 success story at Inman Connect New York, January 28-31, 2019.

Agenda | Speakers | Past Connect Videos

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.