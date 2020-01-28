Engel & Völkers Santa Monica President Sandra Miller and Compass agent Laura Miranda discussed how to failsafe your business regardless of market onstage at Inman Connect New York.

Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune-in for winning strategies and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

Any long-time agent will know that each market fluctuation opens up new and unique opportunities for agents.

Just because luxury homes aren’t selling doesn’t mean there isn’t a strong demand for fixer-uppers and rentals, Sandra Miller, president of Engel & Völkers Santa Monica, told agents at Inman Connect New York.

Miller’s panel, “You Say Slow, We Say We’re Crushing It,” at Agent Connect concluded that waiting for better market conditions is a major mistake and talked through how to make sure your business is safe in any market.

For tips on how to weather market shifts without losing your cool, tune into the video above, or read the full article here.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman