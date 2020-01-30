On this edition of “Keeping It Real,” a recurring podcast series on Inman, Peter Lorimer discusses the need for self-examination when you’re feeling fed up and stuck in a rut.

On this edition of “Keeping It Real,” a recurring podcast series on Inman, Peter Lorimer discusses the need for self-examination when you’re feeling fed up and stuck in a rut.



Are you sick and tired? Sick of being tired of not being where you want to be in your career?

Are you tired of not “getting it”? Are you sick of everything moving at a turtle’s pace? Are you tired of being stationary? Are you sick of wondering why?

I want to offer you this advice: Get hungry, and stop caring what other’s think.

Make a decision, move, and don’t ponder the results. So much of my success comes from speed. Constant movement, quick communication and, ultimately, staying in action.

It’s also about work ethic. If you’re sick of not getting traction, you need to evaluate what you’re doing with your time. Are you mindlessly scrolling on your phone at 2 p.m.?

Are you turning a quick lunch into a two-hour happy hour? I see this happen all the time, and I see those same agents feeling disgruntled and discouraged with their career.

Work hard.

It’s also about failure. I’ve failed so many times, I almost welcome it. The path to success never reveals itself. You have to keep going for it, knocking at the door. And sometimes, what goes hand-in-hand with failure is a willingness to try new things.

To grow, I have to keep trying new things all the time. If I’m trying new things, it goes without saying that I might fail. But each and every time, you’ll find yourself moving forward.

You keep trying new things, seeking to learn something new every day and one day, you’ll look over your shoulder and notice you’ve covered some ground.

And that’s how it works. The path to success is unknown. But if you work hard, make quick decisions, and try new things, you’ll glance behind you and realize that you’ve been on the path all along.

If you’re sick and tired of being sick and tired of your career, listen to the podcast above.

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.