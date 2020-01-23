On this edition of “Keeping It Real,” a recurring podcast series on Inman, Peter Lorimer discusses mindset and perspective and how they can change your work-life experience.

I’m a chronic optimist, and that’s never served me wrong. That’s why one of my first talks this year was entirely about mindset.

You are what you think. Remember your mom telling you “You are what you eat” as a child? Well, I’m here to tell you that you are what you think. Think you can’t do it? You may not. Think you can? You probably will.

If we have a negative and defeatist mindset, we’ve stopped our pursuits before we’ve ever even begun.

It’s about how you start. Trust me, I fully believe that the meat of anything is found in consistency. But you have to start. And at the starting block, before that whistle blows, you have to believe you can win. See it, taste it, feel it — and above all, enjoy the race.

Many real estate agents begin the year feeling overwhelmed and negative.

I used to begin each day with negative chatter. Today, my mindset is different. I do hear that negative chatter, sometimes as soon as my eyes open. But I remove emotions from the outcome. Every person I reach out to, every opportunity — I’m not worried about the results.

I look for what I can give to a situation, not what I can get out of it.

It’s all about perspective. It’s about how you view your day and your book of business.

And that is why I truly believe in manifestation, which looks like this: You’re going to close two deals a month. You see yourself opening escrow and handing your clients the keys. It looks different for everyone because we all have different goals.

I’m not interested in losing before I even enter the game. I’m interested in walking out onto the field and tasting the win. Leaving it all out there on the field, enjoying the game — and if I get the gig, that’s a bonus.

It’s not a guarantee that you’ll get it. It’s a guarantee that you’ll stay in action, in service — and out of expectations. If you want to get pumped up and in the right mindset, check out this podcast.

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.

