On this edition of “Keeping It Real,” a recurring podcast series on Inman, Peter Lorimer discusses why you have to be authentic and follow your gut.

On this edition of “ Keeping It Real ,” a recurring podcast series on Inman, Peter Lorimer discusses why you have to be authentic and follow your gut.

Building a brand is crucial to your future business. Your career will become busier — but more importantly, it will be sustainable.

Your voice must be heard consistently. For many, the fear of failure is more powerful than the hope of success — especially when it comes to transparency and creating.

I’ve made it a mission of mine to smash fear in the face. I have to get it wrong many, many times to get something right, so there’s no point in fearing failure. It’s going to happen, and if I’m consistent, it will work to my advantage.

One of the most powerful tools at your disposal can also be your nemesis: data. I’m here for data, but it should never tell you where to go.

It should indicate, not navigate, your next move. Listen to it, but don’t let it dictate anything.

I’ve learned this lesson more than once. When I was in the music industry, I created what I thought others wanted, and it killed me a bit inside. So, I began creating the music that was in me, working to get out. I didn’t care if my mom was the only one who listened to it, I had to create things true to myself.

In my early social media days, I watched the data and analytics — what people liked — and found myself creating content that pandered to what I thought people wanted.

It has to be true here, too. This is your brand we’re talking about. And you are the brand — so you absolutely have to be true to you.

Most people aren’t going to be consistent with social media. So, when you start posting, jump all in. If you aren’t sure what you want to put out into the digital universe, vary it.

People are going to research you before meeting you. If you have something on social media for them to grab onto before they meet you, you’ve done a lot of the work before you shake hands.

After you start putting content out, listen. Let the data be an indicator. You may be surprised.

If you’d like more tips like this, listen to this podcast.

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.

Are you ready for what the industry holds in 2020? Inman Connect New York is your key to unlocking opportunity in a changing market. At Connect you will gain insight into the future, discover new strategies and network with real estate’s best and brightest to accelerate your business. Create your 2020 success story at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31, 2020.

Agenda | Speakers | Past Connect Videos

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.