During an ICNY panel, leaders from several startups revealed that consumers have little interest in closing on a home in 24 hours; instead, they want a frictionless transaction.

Court Cunningham, the CEO of iBuyer Orchard (formerly known as Perch), said he makes a point of talking to customers on a weekly basis. And often, he said, these conversations reveal a preference that scrambles some conventional wisdom in the real estate industry.

“People don’t want to move faster,” he said on a panel at Inman Connect New York 2020, titled “The Transaction of the Future.”

During the panel, Cunningham emphasized how consumers value a frictionless transaction far more than an “instant closing.” For tips on how to best address the needs of homebuyers and sellers, tune into the video above, or read the full article here.

